COLUMBUS, Ohio--In a college football offseason that seems to see new transfers each and every week from Gerogia's Justin Fields going to Ohio State and Ohio State's Tate Martell going to the Miami Hurricanes to Alabama's Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma to spend his senior season with Lincoln Riley and among a bevy of other players that are looking for a change.

This year's transfer portal claimed yet another victim on Friday afternoon with Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones looking to go elsewhere to play his senior season. The move by Jones was reported by SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.