Keandre Jones to transfer from Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio--In a college football offseason that seems to see new transfers each and every week from Gerogia's Justin Fields going to Ohio State and Ohio State's Tate Martell going to the Miami Hurricanes to Alabama's Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma to spend his senior season with Lincoln Riley and among a bevy of other players that are looking for a change.
This year's transfer portal claimed yet another victim on Friday afternoon with Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones looking to go elsewhere to play his senior season. The move by Jones was reported by SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic.
Ohio State reserve linebacker Keandre Jones, a former top-100 recruit, has entered the transfer portal per source.— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 18, 2019
Jones spent his first three seasons as a Buckeye playing in 19 games adding 29 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack, but Jones spent most of his time at Ohio State as a special teams player before seeing limited snaps at linebacker.
Jones' decision to transfer is understandable seeing that going into his senior season, Jones is looking for playing time. Also, Jones is pretty far down the depth chart with Malik Harrison, Pete Werner, Tuf Borland ahead of them and then adding the competition between Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard.