COLUMBUS, Ohio--Before the start of the 2018 college football season and the eventual Rose Bowl Champion season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones had the choice of either taking his chances in the NFL or coming back to Ohio State for his redshirt junior season and improve.

It took a lot of thought, but Jones returned to the Buckeyes and had an excellent season with 43 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, 17 assisted tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, a pick-six and a forced fumble and recovery for a touchdown in 14 games.

All of this production mostly came after Nick Bosa's core injury against TCU in the third game of the season and with Bosa eventually declaring for the NFL Draft a little bit later in the season, it saw Jones be the go-to difference maker along the defensive line for the remainder of the season and proved to be the most consistent defensive tackle throughout the season.

Jones said he gave everything he could for such an elite program like Ohio State and the experiences there will help him through the next chapter in his career, but he also mentioned that he eager to see how the program will evolve under the direction of new head coach Ryan Day.



"I feel relieved, emotional and happy at the same time because my career doesn't end right here," Jones said. "I got another chance to build a legacy at another team, whoever's willing to draft me. I just can't wait to see what the future holds for myself and Coach Day and his team."