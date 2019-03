INDIANAPOLIS – Last season Dre’mont Jones had a decision to make, either to leave for the NFL Draft with a year on the table or come back for a final season and be part of the 2019 draft.

Jones decided he had some unfinished business, despite some draft experts having Jones sitting with a late-first round grade, and wanted one more run as a Buckeye.

The talented interior lineman now has another Big Ten and a Rose Bowl title to show for that and many experts still feel that Jones could be right at that cusp between the end of the first round and the start of the second.

Anyone who plays the game at a high level has dreams of being on the stage with the NFL commissioner and having the biggest of photo ops that one could dream of. Dre'mont certainly has dreamt of it.

"I looked forward to this all of my life," Jones said. "I want to be there in Tennessee on the stage and holding up a jersey and smiling for the camera. Just being proud of all of my hard work. If I don't, it is not a failure, but I am still happy."

Jones was thrown a bit of a curve ball when he was asked to work out at a position that he is not exactly familiar with, linebacker.

"I was a little surprised to see that, but I am definitely doing it," Jones said.

During the biggest job interview of his life, Jones really is not going to put himself in a position to say no. He does not know why at least one team wanted to take a look at him there however.

"I really don't know, I just kind of saw it this morning like everybody else, I did not get a special heads-up or anything," Jones said. "It was on Twitter and I kind of saw it and I was like 'what?'."

Nick Bosa feels that Dre'mont is the best interior lineman in the draft and did not say anything about linebacker. The mutual admiration society works in both directions on this one as Jones feels the same way about Bosa.

Jones played only two years of high school football before joining the Buckeyes and after a redshirt season in 2015, did not leave the field once he found it, starting 12 games in 2016 and being named to the FWAA Freshman All-American team and then was named third-team All B1G in 2017 and then followed that up with being named first-team All-American by College Football News in 2018.

"I have improving in practice from day one where (Bosa and I) first met and competed against the offensive line," Jones said. "I definitely proved myself this year and in past years of my pass rushing ability."

2018 saw Jones rack up 8.5 sacks, 43 tackles, as well as a pair of defensive scores with an interception retuned for six-points as well as falling on a loose ball in the end zone.

"I think that my unique ability to rush the passer, I think what I do is very uncanny and I do it at a high level in every game," Jones said.