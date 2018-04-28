Following in the footsteps of former Ohio State left tackles Taylor Decker and Jack Mewhort, Jamarco Jones was selected with the 168 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Taking over for Decker at left tackle during the 2016 season, Jones was a member of the Ohio State offensive line that was one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year award. Receiving a second-team All-Big Ten honor, the Chicago native helped the Buckeyes rush for 245.2 two yards per game, the 11th best in the country.

In 2017, Jones earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, helping Ohio State to average 243.2 rushing yards per game, best in the Big Ten and 17th best in the country.

As the second Ohio State offensive lineman taken in the 2018 Draft, Jones helped Ohio State record its third straight season with at least one offensive lineman selected, with Decker going to the Detroit Lions in 2016 and Pat Elflein going to the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.