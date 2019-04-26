After much back-and-forth decision making, uncertainty and patience, defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones will have a shot to achieve his dream and start his NFL career with the Denver Broncos after being selected with the No. 71 overall pick of the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After three seasons at Ohio State, including redshirting his first year on campus, the former four-star recruit from Cleveland, Ohio, took major steps in his junior season. Jones recorded 26 solo and 43 total tackles along with 13 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, a pick-six and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in 14 games which followed with recognition of first-team All-American and first-team all-Big Ten Conference honors for his dominance along the Buckeye defensive line.

Before this past season had started and which the results saw Jones' draft stock improve dramatically with a career year, Jones struggled with the decision to remain patient that career year would come and stay at Ohio State for a fourth season or leave and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Jones chose to stay another year at Ohio State and refine his game even further under the tutelage defensive line coach Larry Johnson while also setting an example of what it is like to be a defensive lineman at Ohio State and being a difference maker as an interior defensive lineman each game alongside great rushers of the passer like Nick Bosa and Chase Young to make one of the most intimidating defensive lines in the country.

Jones' best game and one that would set the tone for his play the rest of the season, was the third game of the season against TCU at a neutral site game in AT&T Stadium where Jones had four solo and six total tackles along with two tackles-for-loss, a sack and a game-changing 28-yard pick-six that helped give the Buckeyes the win even with Bosa leaving due to a season-ending injury earlier in the game.

Jones is the fourth Ohio State defensive tackle taken in the NFL Draft since 2013, joining players such as Johnathan Hankins, Adolphus Washington and Michael Bennett, who each went in the second, third and sixth rounds, respectively.