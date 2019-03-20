COLUMBUS, Ohio--For former Ohio State defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones as well as many other players, Ohio State's 2019 Pro Day wasn't a make or break event to help or hurt their draft stock, nor should it be, but it gives the opportunity for players to showcase their competitive edge in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers.

After four years at Ohio State and being a part of very deep and talented defensive lines, Jones declared for the NFL draft foregoing his senior season months ago after a season where he accumulated 13 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, a pick-six as well as 43 total tackles including 26 solo tackles.

Jones said Wednesday's Pro Day was just another step in the process of getting drafted and transitioning towards the NFL, but added when it came to be drafted, it came down more to fit rather than which round he would be drafted even though the first round is where every player wants to go.

"It matters to me getting drafted," Jones said. "It doesn't matter if it's the first round, second round or third round, I wanna get drafted. If it's the first round, of course, I'm ecstatic because it's every kid's dream."