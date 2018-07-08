It will be important for Ohio State to replenish its defensive secondary in the 2020 recruiting class. The Buckeyes already have one defensive back committed and are looking at some of the nation's best to fill out the remaining spots. Cibolo (Texas) Steele product Jaylon Jones is one of those targets.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback made his first visit to Ohio State recently, spending the weekend of Friday Night Lights getting acclimated to both the campus and the city of Columbus.

"I enjoyed seeing the campus, it was rich with history," Jones told BuckeyeGrove.com "My favorite areas were the stadium and Buckeye Grove. I also liked visiting the Easton Town Center for leisure time."

Jones was offered by the Buckeyes the day after Friday Night Lights and he physically fits the mold of what Ohio State has historically looked for in its cornerback targets.

"The coaches said liked my size, speed, work ethic and competitiveness," he stated.

Jones competed at the Friday Night Lights camp and came into the visit with plenty of curiosity about the Ohio State program. His experience lived up to the expectations.

"I wanted see the winning culture for myself and Friday Night Lights gave me an opportunity to compete on an elite level and get the experience of a lifetime," he said.

Though he is no hurry to make a decision, the effort put forth by Ohio State on the visit has the Buckeyes in a good place at this early stage.

"Right now, I’m trusting the process and thankful for the opportunities offered to me," Jones started. "Even though it’s early, OSU is high on my list."