CHICAGO - Even after losing three defensive ends to the NFL Draft, the hype around the Ohio State defensive line might be even greater than it was a year ago. The Buckeyes return three starters upfront, including both defensive tackles, along with pre-season All-American Nick Bosa at defensive end.

A key member of that unit this fall will be fourth-year junior defensive Dre'Mont Jones. Jones opted to return to Columbus for a fourth season, ignoring the calls of the NFL. Like the rest of his teammates, Jones hears the chatter about this defensive line group and spoke to that at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday.

"It doesn't happen without the guys were just here," said Jones of the attention the defensive line is receiving. "Jalyn (Holmes), Tyquan (Lewis), and Sam (Hubbard), they set the tone. Nick (Bosa) and Chase (Young), we're just following up on that and we've just got to keep pushing. Jonathon Cooper is included in that too, he'll be lining up opposite of Nick just like Chase will."

Many prognosticators believe Ohio State will have the best defensive line in college football this year. Jones shares that belief and didn't leave much wiggle room.

"It's not really a thing, I'm pretty positive we have the best defensive line," he stated.

The statements made by those in the media and by Jones himself only raise the bar when it comes to the expected production of the group. Jones isn't worried about that because he feels the harshest critics will reside in that Ohio State defensive line room.

"We're not trying to exceed anybody's expectations but our own," Jones said. "We believe we're the best.There's nothing else more to say than that we think we're the best and we're going to go out and perform like we're the best because that's Ohio State football."

Jones' return to school is a big reason why the Buckeye defensive line is receiving so much attention heading into the season. On Tuesday, head coach Urban Meyer praised the way Jones has handled his business this off-season. There has been complacency from Jones and no looking ahead to the future and his draft aspirations.

"I feel like a lot of the players that come back, they feel like they have a certain agenda or they have (an attitude of) 'I left for the NFL so you have to play me'," Jones explained. "That wasn't my mindset. I came in and worked like I didn't have a starting job. I think I really improved my routine. Before practice just coming in earlier, stretching, getting in the hot tub, eating healthier, that really helped me."

Jones should see increased production this fall as he'll be a regular member of Ohio State's Rushmen package on third down passing situations.