With the selection of Jonah Jackson at No. 75 in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected the first Ohio State offensive lineman in the draft.

The Pennsylvania native began his journey as a two-star recruit, and he played most of his collegiate career at Rutgers.

His four-year career at Rutgers would involve a redshirt season and a lot of waiting for his turn at offensive line. In his redshirt sophomore season, Jackson would start five games at center for the Scarlet Knights.

In 2018, he would start 11 games at right guard and be named honorable mention All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Jackson would also be a captain for the Scarlet Knights during his redshirt junior season

He would join the Buckeyes in 2019 as a graduate transfer, and his move would prove beneficial as he would start every game for the Buckeyes at left guard.

Jackson would earn first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 as he was a critical cog in the offensive line that helped lead one of the best offenses in the country.

With his selection, Jackson became just the second offensive guard to be selected out of Ohio State since 2010. The only other guard to be selected was Mike Jordan in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.