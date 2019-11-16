Piscataway, NJ - As the clock ticked away in Ohio State’s 56-21 win over Rutgers, Jonah Jackson celebrated on the sideline with his fellow offensive linemen while taking in the sights as the Buckeyes prepared to move to 10-0 on the season.

This post game ritual of celebrating with teammates, grabbing the shoulder of his closest brother and signing “Carmen, Ohio” has seemingly become second nature, and it’s a fair assumption that Jackson will get to do it a few more times this season, but it was a different scene after this game.

Former Rutgers teammates swarmed Jackson immediately after the game ended, and despite the Scarlet Knights being on the wrong end of the 56-21 blowout, they were elated to see their old friend.