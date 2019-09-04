Jonah Jackson and offensive line impress early for Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Out of all the positional units for Ohio State, the one that by far went through the biggest change over the offseason was the offensive line.
Gone are the days of Malcolm Pridgeon, Michael Jordan, Demetrius Knox and Isaiah Prince. Now, Jonah Jackson, Josh Myers, Wyatt Davis and Branden Bowen have joined Thayer Munford to anchor the line.
In their first outing against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, the unit turned in a positive early performance, opening up holes for Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins while allowing Fields time inside a clean pocket to deliver his three first quarter touchdown passes.
However, as the game progressed, things became more difficult as the Owls changed up their defense and Ohio State began to rotate in the second and third team units. Additionally, Ryan Day felt that the running backs left some yards on the field, especially after the first quarter.
“After watching the film I was more pleased with the way the offensive line blocked than I thought coming off the field there,” Day said. “There was some funky looks. I thought there was some more yard to be had in the run game than was actually there.”
With so many moving factors that can impact the production of the offensive line, it can be difficult to grade the unit as a whole, but for a starting five getting their first significant playing time together, you couldn’t have asked for much more from the offensive line and coach Greg Studrawa early on.
“Jonah Jackson had nine knockdowns in the game and Josh Myers had six knockdowns. Those guys played with effort, and we have to do a better job of finding the hole and making yards after contact. That's the bottom line,” Day said. “I know Coach [Tony] Alford and the running backs will be working on that this week.”
Beginning the game with the early offensive explosion, the Buckeyes fell into a rhythm and eventually a lull, and once the Owls starting changing up their looks on defense is when the line began to run into trouble, but overall Day thought they handled themselves well
“Some of that goes back to you see the same defense over and over again; the runs kind of hitting the game gaps over and over again,” Day said. “You get into a rhythm that way. Although it wasn't clean, and they did try to bring a bunch of stuff at us, I thought for the most part we moved them."
Besides Fields, one of the players that people were interested in seeing in their Ohio State debut was left guard Jonah Jackson. Though this is only his first time on the field with the Buckeyes, he’s made an impression over the spring and fall camp for how hard he plays.
“I’m not gonna tell you to go hard, and that’s the one thing that kid does, and he’ll set the tone for the rest of the group and the rest of our team is guys watching his film, watching what he puts on film, because he goes to the end now,” Studrawa said. “He goes just past the echo of the whistle. That’s what we talk about, just past it. Cause that’s what I want.”
Jackson had an impressive debut for Ohio State in its 45-21 victory against Florida Atlantic. He accounted for nine knockdowns and the line as a whole only gave up two sacks. As a guard, Jackson has numerous responsibilities in terms of blocking and opening up holes, but he’s able to boil his game down to two main factors.
“If there’s one thing I’d like to hang my hat on, it’s being nasty and finishing,” Jackson said.
This gives you a good idea of what Jackson is about. Having transferred from Rutgers, he already knows what it’s like to play in the Big Ten. While he’s undergone a big shift in culture trading in his Scarlet Knights gear for Scarlet and Gray, the coaching staff already appreciates the veteran presence he’s brought to the team.
“...that’s what makes him a great player,” Studrawa said. “His attention to detail, his seriousness. I think Coach [Day] said it one day during two a days. We had the evening off and it was - we were on our phones, taking naps and sleeping, and Jonah’s in there on his iPad watching film. That’s a prime example right there, that says it all.”