COLUMBUS, Ohio - Out of all the positional units for Ohio State, the one that by far went through the biggest change over the offseason was the offensive line.

Gone are the days of Malcolm Pridgeon, Michael Jordan, Demetrius Knox and Isaiah Prince. Now, Jonah Jackson, Josh Myers, Wyatt Davis and Branden Bowen have joined Thayer Munford to anchor the line.

In their first outing against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, the unit turned in a positive early performance, opening up holes for Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins while allowing Fields time inside a clean pocket to deliver his three first quarter touchdown passes.

However, as the game progressed, things became more difficult as the Owls changed up their defense and Ohio State began to rotate in the second and third team units. Additionally, Ryan Day felt that the running backs left some yards on the field, especially after the first quarter.

“After watching the film I was more pleased with the way the offensive line blocked than I thought coming off the field there,” Day said. “There was some funky looks. I thought there was some more yard to be had in the run game than was actually there.”

With so many moving factors that can impact the production of the offensive line, it can be difficult to grade the unit as a whole, but for a starting five getting their first significant playing time together, you couldn’t have asked for much more from the offensive line and coach Greg Studrawa early on.

“Jonah Jackson had nine knockdowns in the game and Josh Myers had six knockdowns. Those guys played with effort, and we have to do a better job of finding the hole and making yards after contact. That's the bottom line,” Day said. “I know Coach [Tony] Alford and the running backs will be working on that this week.”

Beginning the game with the early offensive explosion, the Buckeyes fell into a rhythm and eventually a lull, and once the Owls starting changing up their looks on defense is when the line began to run into trouble, but overall Day thought they handled themselves well

“Some of that goes back to you see the same defense over and over again; the runs kind of hitting the game gaps over and over again,” Day said. “You get into a rhythm that way. Although it wasn't clean, and they did try to bring a bunch of stuff at us, I thought for the most part we moved them."