BuckeyeGrove - Johnson updates health status, timetable to return for Garrett, Vincent

Deep defensive lines are something of a calling card for Larry Johnson at Ohio State, but ahead of this year, the defensive tackle position carries a few question marks.

Two players that figured to be major contributors at the position, senior Haskell Garrett and redshirt sophomore Taron Vincent, are still unavailable due to injuries, but Johnson provided updates about each of their situations on Wednesday.

Garrett suffered gunshot wounds to the face on Aug. 30 in an overnight shooting, and Vincent suffered a torn labrum last year.

“Haskell’s not quite cleared yet because of his injury, and Taron is a slow progress going on right now,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we’ll have him by the time we get to game week.”

Johnson said Garrett is back in practice and in “great spirits,” but there are still things he cannot do because of the sensitive nature of his injuries.

Defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs said recently that he thought the incident could be career-ending at first, which makes the hopeful return of Garrett at some point a pleasant surprise.

Johnson said receiving the call that informed him about Garrett’s injuries was particularly alarming.

“It was scary,” he said. “To get a phone call that late at night that your player’s just been shot, but I’m just so thankful and blessed that he’s in the position he’s in the position he is, he’s recovering very well.”

Garrett, a former four-star recruit from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, had designs on the starting spot at Ohio State’s three-technique defensive tackle position, although his setback may allow for someone like redshirt senior Antwuan Jackson to take over those duties.