BuckeyeGrove - Johnson updates health status, timetable to return for Garrett, Vincent

Johnson updates health status, timetable to return for Garrett, Vincent
Deep defensive lines are something of a calling card for Larry Johnson at Ohio State, but ahead of this year, the defensive tackle position carries a few question marks.
Two players that figured to be major contributors at the position, senior Haskell Garrett and redshirt sophomore Taron Vincent, are still unavailable due to injuries, but Johnson provided updates about each of their situations on Wednesday.
Garrett suffered gunshot wounds to the face on Aug. 30 in an overnight shooting, and Vincent suffered a torn labrum last year.
“Haskell’s not quite cleared yet because of his injury, and Taron is a slow progress going on right now,” Johnson said. “Hopefully we’ll have him by the time we get to game week.”
Johnson said Garrett is back in practice and in “great spirits,” but there are still things he cannot do because of the sensitive nature of his injuries.
Defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kerry Coombs said recently that he thought the incident could be career-ending at first, which makes the hopeful return of Garrett at some point a pleasant surprise.
Johnson said receiving the call that informed him about Garrett’s injuries was particularly alarming.
“It was scary,” he said. “To get a phone call that late at night that your player’s just been shot, but I’m just so thankful and blessed that he’s in the position he’s in the position he is, he’s recovering very well.”
Garrett, a former four-star recruit from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, had designs on the starting spot at Ohio State’s three-technique defensive tackle position, although his setback may allow for someone like redshirt senior Antwuan Jackson to take over those duties.
Johnson said Wednesday that this season is “his time,” in reference to Jackson, and said he has worked out at both defensive tackle positions for the Buckeyes this offseason.
In Vincent, the Buckeyes have their highest-rated recruit at the defensive tackle position, but he hasn’t been seen much on the field for Ohio State in his three seasons in the program.
The No. 40 overall prospect in the class of 2018, Vincent redshirted last season as he dealt with a torn labrum, but his recovery is bleeding into a second consecutive year, Johnson said.
“We’re just bringing him along slow. With the pandemic, not being able to get rehab, all those things that he needs to have, so we just we’re just kind of bringing him along, but his progress is going well, so we’ll see what happens closer to game week,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he doesn’t expect Vincent to be able to jump right back in at the level he was at pre-injury right away, especially after a year-long recovery, although he noted that the potential is there.
Getting either of both players back with relative haste would be a big boost for the Buckeyes’ defensive line, although it’s unclear how long it may take Garrett or Vincent to work back into regular rotational time as they come back into the picture at defensive tackle.
Even without them though, Johnson said he still feels comfortable with three players ready to go at both nose and three-technique tackle once Oct. 24 rolls around.