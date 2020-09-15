Johnson talks high school season, college prep
Watching for Jaylen Johnson in La Salle high school’s defense pre-snap is like playing “Where’s Waldo” on a football field.
The three star class of 2021 outside linebacker plays high safety, comes down into the box and rushes off the edge, among other things, for the Lancers.
No matter where he starts on a play, however, Johnson is likely to be near the ball by its conclusion. He’s recorded a combined 26 tackles in his past two games, with three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
That versatility and magnetism toward ball carriers is something he intends to bring to Ohio State.
