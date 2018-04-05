COLUMBUS, Ohio- Rotation. Even with a player like Denzel Ward on the roster, former Ohio State cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs split time between his future NFL Draft pick with guys like Kendall Sheffield and Damon Arnette, both who will remain with the Buckeyes in 2018. Even with a younger position group in his first year taking over for the now Tennessee Titans secondary coach, Taver Johnson does not see the concept of rotating corners changing anytime soon.

Most importantly, with players like Jeffery Okudah, who is currently recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson in the mix at corner, Johnson believes he has the talent to do it.

“If we have three guys that can do that, yes you would like to for sure, and I think we do,” Johnson said. “I know that’s definitely helped us and benefitted us and that’s something especially at that position, which is big because all of the running and things that go into playing that spot.”