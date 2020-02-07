COLUMBUS, Ohio – There is no shortage of hype involving five-star offensive lineman Paris Johnson and that hype is warranted as one of the nation’s top high school prospects for his class, regardless of position.

It really doesn’t matter if you see him as the No. 1 prospect in America or the No. 21 prospect in America, Johnson comes in with everything that you want to see out of a prototypical offensive tackle at the next level.

6-foot-7, around 300-pounds, plays to the echo of the whistle, a quick study, a student of the game, it is all there when you are looking at the Cincinnati (Ohio) prospect.

All of those stars, all of those high school accolades mean little now. Sure, his teammates may give him the same treatment they gave other five-stars before him like Raekwon McMillan who was known as “Five-Star” well before he ever played a game. But for a player who seems to have been made for a moment just like this, it is about putting in the hard work now and getting himself a step closer to seeing the field and starting his collegiate legacy.