COLUMBUS, Ohio – Life has been pretty good at the cornerback position for the Buckeyes as of late. Denzel Ward is just hours away from hearing his name called at the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft while former teammates Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley and Eli Apple have all been picked in the first round of their respective drafts over the past two seasons.

The corner legacy goes much deeper than that however and spans more than any one head coach or position coach. Bradley Roby, Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Gamble, Nate Clements and Ahmed Plummer have all been first round picks as well this millennium for the Buckeyes.

The title of being 'DBU' will be a hotly contested debate and the Buckeyes have done more than their fair share between their top corners and safeties to lay claim to that title. The Buckeyes have been using that on the recruiting trail as well as the effort has been quite successful in terms of landing some top defensive back prospects over the past couple of cycles.

"(When) you are right in our meeting room, we have fat heads up of all of those guys from (Gareon) Conley to (Marshon) Lattimore to Malcolm Jenkins to Vinnie Clark to Shawn Springs," new cornerbacks coach Taver Johnson said earlier this week. "It can go on-and-on, and those guys understand the expectation and they see those guys come back. They just don't see them once they leave in the draft and on Sundays, those guys come back, and they work with those guys, they talk to them, they have them understand the expectation that everyone has to live up to, especially myself."