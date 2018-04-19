COLUMBUS, Ohio- In Larry Johnson’s position room, there is a revolving door of talent coming in and out of Ohio State. With Sam Hubbard and Jalyn Holmes off to the NFL, Chase Young and Nick Bosa are expected to step up and fill the shoes of production left for them as leaders on the defensive line.

Johnson is not only preparing for life after the three defensive linemen off to the NFL this season, but eventually the losses of both Bosa and Young as well. With the 2018 class coming in, including two coming in as early enrollees, the expectation for Johnson in his position room is expected to continue.

For defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, his college experience started fast and furiously Coming in as a four-star recruit out of Pocatello, Idaho, the 6-foot-3, 293-pound lineman was the second-fastest freshman ever to lose his black stripe.

Johnson said that Togiai took advantage of the opportunity to show the team what he has to offer prior to his first collegiate season.

“I saw his videotape and saw him practice and saw what he could do, and then he walked in here and he was everything you hoped to get out of the Cracker Jack box,” Johnson said. “That prize you want to get? You have to make sure it's really cool and it was really cool to see what he is all about. You saw emotion, you saw excitement, and I am tickled to death with where he is at."

Along with Togiai, junior college transfer Antwuan Jackson arrived at Ohio State as an early enrollee. However, focusing more on rehabbing after foot surgery in the offseason, he did not participate much in spring practice, with Johnson saying he played 23 plays in the Spring Game.

Togiai and Jackson are not the only two players looking to contribute in their first season with Ohio State. The Buckeyes have four more first-year defensive linemen coming into the program.

Whether it’s Tyler Friday, who he describes as a five-technique guy who can play end, or Taron Vincent, who he thinks is going to come in and challenge someone for playing time at tackle, Johnson believes that he has enough talent coming in to replace what is leaving the program.