TAMPA – It is a familiar name for the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail and it is for another Florida athlete. Class of 2019 defensive back Johnny Dixon shares a name with current Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (West Palm Beach). The Buckeyes went down to Florida to pull Dixon in the class of 2014, can the same happen with Dixon in the class of 2019?

The elder Dixon would be gone by the time the younger Dixon would arrive in Columbus (Ohio) if he did in fact pick the Buckeyes. Johnny does remember seeing Johnnie play in high school however.

"I watched him in his high school state championship game," Dixon said. "I don't know if it is was his senior year or not, I know I watched him."

MORE: Buckeyes still involved with 2019 RB

Dixon the recruit recently cut his list down to five schools with Ohio State, Alabama, Miami, Penn State and South Carolina making the cut (to find out what he said about the other four schools, watch the video above).

Are these five schools a final five?

"It is the five that are recruiting me the most, so I am showing the most interest in them," Dixon said.

What is is about the Buckeyes that has piqued Dixon's interest?

"When they started recruiting me, they recruited me hard," Dixon said. "I could tell that they wanted me, and they saw potential in me. Throughout the last few years they have had a lot of corners go into the league, so I know they are developing people (up there)."

There is not a hotter school in the world of cornerbacks than Ohio State right now in college football based on past performance over the last several NFL Drafts. Denzel Ward carried the banner going No. 4 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

What is the message from the Ohio State coaches to Dixon?

"That they will develop me the best out of any colleges and really you cannot argue with that from the corners that they have been sending to the league," Dixon said. "That is why I (have) a lot of interest and why I like them."

Dixon has been in touch most with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and likes what the long-time coach has to say about his opportunities with the Buckeyes.

A summer visit is in the works for Dixon, a first trip to the Ohio State campus. What does he need to see?

"Really at this point I just need to be there and see how it is for myself," Dixon said. "When I go to a college, I want to feel like I am at my second home."

The Buckeyes have several players from Tampa already on the roster and Dixon knows incoming freshman back Brian Snead from a rivalry with Armwood high school. Dixon knows defensive tackle Malik Barrow as a family friend.

Dixon is looking to take advantage of the new summer official visits to check out his top five schools. When will a decision come?

"I will be deciding a little bit before the season starts," Dixon said.