TULSA, Okla. -- Senior guard Joey Lane may have been a walk-on, but his name is one well-known around Ohio State's campus.

A favorite of the "Buckeye Nuthouse" and the "Towel Gang's" leader, the Deerfield, Illinois-native often found himself the recipient of end-game cheers. Fans fell in love with his personality and enthusiasm on the bench.

After his career at Ohio State ended at the final buzzer of the team's NCAA second-round tournament loss to Houston, a misty-eyed Lane took time to reflect on his time as a Buckeye.