BuckeyeGrove - Joey Bosa takes spot on Big Ten All-Decade team

Joey Bosa takes spot on Big Ten All-Decade team
Former Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa was the first named announced by the Big Ten as part of its All-Decade defensive line Thursday.
Bosa was a two-time consensus All-American in 2014 and '15, capturing a national title with the Buckeyes in his sophomore season.
As a true freshman, Bosa recorded 7.5 sacks, a number that only one player in the conference topped in 2013.
Bosa boosted his single-season total to 13.5 the following year, which was the second-most in any one season by a Buckeye in program history at the time.
Finishing his career with 26 total sacks, Bosa ended his Buckeye tenure third all-time, behind only Jason Simmons and Mike Vrabel, who each played a fourth season while Bosa played three.
Chase Young is the only player since Bosa to top his single-season and career sack marks.
Bosa went No. 3 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, and became the Defensive Rookie of the Year after his first season in the professional ranks.
