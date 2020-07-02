 BuckeyeGrove - Joey Bosa takes spot on Big Ten All-Decade team
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 11:13:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Joey Bosa takes spot on Big Ten All-Decade team

Bosa was honored among the best players in the Big Ten over the past decade.
Bosa was honored among the best players in the Big Ten over the past decade. (Getty Images)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

Former Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa was the first named announced by the Big Ten as part of its All-Decade defensive line Thursday.

Bosa was a two-time consensus All-American in 2014 and '15, capturing a national title with the Buckeyes in his sophomore season.

As a true freshman, Bosa recorded 7.5 sacks, a number that only one player in the conference topped in 2013.

Bosa boosted his single-season total to 13.5 the following year, which was the second-most in any one season by a Buckeye in program history at the time.

Finishing his career with 26 total sacks, Bosa ended his Buckeye tenure third all-time, behind only Jason Simmons and Mike Vrabel, who each played a fourth season while Bosa played three.

Chase Young is the only player since Bosa to top his single-season and career sack marks.

Bosa went No. 3 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, and became the Defensive Rookie of the Year after his first season in the professional ranks.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}