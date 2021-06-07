Jocelyn Gates named new Ohio State senior associate athletics director

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Ohio State department of athletics announced a new hire on Monday, naming former Boston College administrator Jocelyn Gates senior associate athletics director. Gates, who spent the past four years in a similar role with Boston College after having previously held positions with Duke, South Florida and the NCAA, will have "administrative oversight" with the Buckeye football program, according to a university release. "Ohio State’s tradition of excellence on the football field is second to none, and having the chance to work directly with this championship football program will be, without question, an incredible opportunity to continue serving student-athletes and coaches at the highest level," Gates said in the release. "My family and I are thrilled to join the Buckeye team.”

Gates was the 2020 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Administrator of the Year, and oversaw the women’s basketball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s golf programs at Boston College. A Delaware native, Gates played soccer at Howard University before earning a master's degree at Georgia Southern in 2008, and went on to work at NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis as a postgraduate intern. Gates then spent five years in administrative positions at Duke from 2009 to '13 before moving to USF from 2013 to '17, and wound up at Boston College thereafter.

