COLUMBUS, Ohio – There may be no bigger critic of running back JK Dobbins than Dobbins himself. Despite rushing for 1,000 yards last season, he views his sophomore season as a disappointment on a personal level.

The La Grange (Texas) back burst onto the scene as a freshman and rushed for more than 1,400 yards in year one, and while eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark again last season, it was not the type of year that he had hoped to have.

“I rushed for 1,000 yards but I feel like I can rush for way more yards this year because it was a failure,” Dobbins said. “The last year was a failure to me. More pop, more explosion, more everything, you will see this year.”

The rushing game was off for the entire Ohio State team last year, but much of that was a result of the passing game going to historic levels under Dwayne Haskins.

That still does not excuse in the eyes of Dobbins an offense that rushed for only a little more than 171 yards per game and Dobbins’ average carry was way off, down to 4.6 yards per carry from his 7.2 as a freshman.

Dobbins will use last year as added motivation going into his junior season in what could very well be his final year with the Buckeyes as he will become draft eligible after 2019.

“I think that I needed last year,” Dobbins added. “You say it wasn’t failure, but to me it was failure.”

Head coach Ryan Day noted that Dobbins has dropped four-percent body fat from last year and Dobbins added that he is still at the same weight of 215-pounds. Dobbins knew that he needed to change some things up to get back to the level that he expects to be at.

“I went on a diet right after the season because I felt like I needed to do better this season,” Dobbins said. ”I felt like dieting and losing body fat would help me get back to where I was my freshman year. I worked out extra hard and sometimes did extra work and it benefitted me.”

During Dobbins’ first two seasons, he shared the carries with Mike Weber. Weber is gone, fighting for a roster spot with the Dallas Cowboys at this time. There will be some younger guys vying to step into the No. 2 running back role, but Dobbins will be the first option and should see plenty of carries.

“I loved having Mike here and there are benefits to sharing carries but knowing that I will be getting more carries than in my first two years is kind of a good feeling because I will be able to get into a rhythm, so I think that helps a lot,” Dobbins said.

Dobbins saw 40-percent of the rushes last season while Weber saw 30-percent. Dobbins will also see a good number of rushes go to new quarterback Justin Fields as the Buckeyes go back to more of a dual-threat type of attack, moving away from the pass-heavy offense of Haskins.

A year before, Dobbins only had 33-percent of the carries and was more productive with 36 less carries.

“It looked way better freshman year and it felt better,” Dobbins said. “This (past) year did not feel as good and I feel like do better. I think I did not make defenses fear me as I should have.”

If 2019 is in fact going to be Dobbins’ final season with the Buckeyes, there are a lot of things that he would like to accomplish. Dobbins could cement himself in the record books as a three-time 1,000-yard rusher among other things.

“There is a lot at stake,” Dobbins said. “My main goal is to win a national championship, of course and with that, I just feel like I am the best running back in the nation and I want to prove that. I didn’t last year and I have a chip on my shoulder because I know that I can do better.”