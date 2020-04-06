Less than 24 hours after the news came out of losing a player the Buckeyes are adding one was former Bucknell guard Jimmy Sotos announced on social media his intentions to transfer to Ohio State. He will have one year of eligibility after sitting the 2020-21 per NCAA transfer rules.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder spent the past three seasons as a member of the Bisons of Bucknell and the Elk Grove Village (Ill.) native averaged 11.5 points per game along with 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. He also averaged a little better than 37-percent from three-point range and had his best season from the free throw line where he was an 80-percent shooter.



"I grew up watching some of the best point guards in the country wear the Scarlet and Gray and I'm going to do everything I can to live up to their legacy," Sotos said in his message on Twitter.

RELATED: Corey Evans breaks down what it means

When Sotos steps foot on the Ohio State campus, it will not be his first opportunity to play in Value City Arena however, he was part of the 2018-19 Bucknell team that played at Ohio State and in 35 minutes of action, Sotos scored 12 points on 5-12 shooting from the field in a 73-71 Ohio State win.

This is the second player that Ohio State has gone and grabbed out of the transfer portal with Seth Towns coming in by way of the graduate transfer and will have immediate eligibility whereas Sotos will have the one-year to sit, as mentioned earlier.

It has been a busy offseason for the Buckeyes with no shortage of movement with DJ Carton and Luther Muhammad both opting to enter the transfer portal, Alonzo Gaffney leaving to likely pursue professional opportunities and Kaleb Wesson trying his hand at the NBA draft process once again.

Ohio State now sits at 12 scholarship players with the addition of Sotos, even if he can’t play next season and will only be able to practice. Ohio State will get Justice Sueing in the mix after he sat out his NCAA-mandated transfer year and will also get Musa Jallow back after a redshirt season was taken due to injury.

The Buckeyes finished the abbreviated 2019-20 season with a 21-10 record and went 11-9 in the Big Ten. Things were shut down on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament, before Ohio State had a chance to play on day two.