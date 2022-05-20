Jim Knowles sees pressure as potential trademark for Ohio State D-line
Pressure is a trademark of Jim Knowles’ defense. But it’s not just about blitzing or defensive ends and tackles doing all the work up front.
It’s a gameplan that forces the opposing quarterback to take more time, forces him to make that extra read and gives those guys up front the chance to rush.
Knowles’ job, he said, is to master that half-second between non-pressure and pressure, something he prepares for constantly.
“When you have talented players, I think of it as my job, either through disguise or making the quarterback (hold) the ball or freeing a guy up, giving him a head start,” the Ohio State defensive coordinator said.
But for a defensive gameplan with that trademark of pressure, Knowles feels he has players at Ohio State that can take advantage of that extra half-second.
On the outside of the defensive line, it starts with Jack Sawyer.
Ever since the former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator first arrived in Columbus, he’s been gravitated toward the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end out of Pickerington, who recorded nine tackles and three sacks in his freshman season with the Buckeyes in 2021.
In Sawyer, Knowles sees a player who can live up to the expectation of doing everything asked of him on the defensive line.
“I expect Jack to be able to do everything, to be able to play any of the defensive end positions, to be able to play our Jack position, to learn the system well enough to move into that Leo role,” Knowles said. “I think he’s got great potential. I like his attitude, I like his toughness, so I just expect him to continue the work he did in spring and be great.”
Sawyer’s not the only defensive end Knowles has an eye on.
When asked what he expects out of J.T. Tuimoloau, the sophomore who didn’t arrive on campus until July of last year, but still turned in 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his freshman campaign, the Ohio State defensive coordinator repeated the same thing he said of Sawyer: “Everything.”
“I mean, JT, these are guys that do not have limitations,” Knowles said. “They do not have limitations. And it’s my job to grow them, to put them into the different positions to succeed, to be able to utilize their skills to the fullest. But there’s no limits on their success.”
Sawyer and Tuimoloau are not the only players returning to that outside rushing attack.
After recording career highs in tackles (25) and tackles-for-loss (6) in 2021, former five-star defensive end Zach Harrison will be back for his senior season with the Buckeyes, someone Knowles has already seen progress from in his short time with the program.
“I love Zach’s attitude, his length. I saw a lot of domination at the point of attack, a guy who really holds point,” Knowles said. “He’s got a great personality, great energy and he’s going to be a great leader for us.”
Knowles also sees progress from early-enrollee Caden Curry, who has stood out to him with his quick first step and his surly attitude, adding up to “potential greatness.”
It’s not all about the players on the end of the defensive line. Knowles adds that he’s seen progress from the players on the inside.
“There’s a lot of guys competing,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys who showed the ability to make plays, guys who have experience. I think it’s just a great mix. We’re going to be able to do a lot of good things.”
In Taron Vincent, the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2018 class, Knowles sees experience, leadership and a great attitude, stepping up and learning his new system quickly.
In Tyleik Williams, Knowles sees a player to program a double-team around, seeing potential for interior offensive linemen to commit two bodies to the 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle.
“I think he has a presence in there that is a little bit different, that’s really effective for what we do,” Knowles said. “I think he’s going to function really well in the system. We will be able to put him in places that fit his skills.”
That’s what Knowles, the leader of an Oklahoma State defense that led the country with 57 sacks – the only unit in the country that averaged more than four sacks per game in 2021 — sees in Ohio State, the defense that was tied for 28th in team sacks with Air Force and Liberty: the potential to find that extra half-second.
It’s something Knowles is always preparing for, dedicating hours and hours to find that pressure, something the offense can’t control or respond to.
“That’s what I call playing offense on defense,” Knowles said.