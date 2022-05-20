Jim Knowles sees pressure as potential trademark for Ohio State D-line

Pressure is a trademark of Jim Knowles’ defense. But it’s not just about blitzing or defensive ends and tackles doing all the work up front.

It’s a gameplan that forces the opposing quarterback to take more time, forces him to make that extra read and gives those guys up front the chance to rush.

Knowles’ job, he said, is to master that half-second between non-pressure and pressure, something he prepares for constantly.

“When you have talented players, I think of it as my job, either through disguise or making the quarterback (hold) the ball or freeing a guy up, giving him a head start,” the Ohio State defensive coordinator said.

But for a defensive gameplan with that trademark of pressure, Knowles feels he has players at Ohio State that can take advantage of that extra half-second.

On the outside of the defensive line, it starts with Jack Sawyer.

Ever since the former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator first arrived in Columbus, he’s been gravitated toward the 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end out of Pickerington, who recorded nine tackles and three sacks in his freshman season with the Buckeyes in 2021.

In Sawyer, Knowles sees a player who can live up to the expectation of doing everything asked of him on the defensive line.

“I expect Jack to be able to do everything, to be able to play any of the defensive end positions, to be able to play our Jack position, to learn the system well enough to move into that Leo role,” Knowles said. “I think he’s got great potential. I like his attitude, I like his toughness, so I just expect him to continue the work he did in spring and be great.”

Sawyer’s not the only defensive end Knowles has an eye on.