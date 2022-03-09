COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day looked over to the other side of Ohio State’s practice field and saw Jim Knowles’ little army: his coaches, his GAs, his interns, his analysts, his control guys, all reporting to the head coach of the defense.

“He doesn’t need a whole lot of direction, but he also understands that we have a culture here in place and a lot of pride in what we have done around, here” Day said. “I think he has jumped right in and bought into that but also, at the same time, taken this thing and run. You can see why he’s had success.”

But Knowles knows he has to take a step back.