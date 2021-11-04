Jerron Cage’s big play drawn from years of experience, fatherhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jerron Cage returned to the locker room after Ohio State’s win over Penn State to a phone blown up with calls and texts.

It’s clear why people were so adamant on getting in touch with the senior defensive tackle.

Late in the second quarter, defensive ends Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison forced a strip sack of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, popping the ball loose. Cage picked up the ball and started running, taking it 57 yards for Ohio State’s sixth defensive touchdown of the season.

“I crossed the center’s face and I didn’t complete it so I went back and spent out. And I just remember seeing the ball coming out his hands slowly. I was like ‘Aw, yeah it’s about that time,’” Cage said.

“The rest is history.”

Standing at 6-foot-2, 305-pounds, Cage showed a deceptive speed on his long run — clocking in a 40-yard dash time of 5.1 during his return, according to the ABC broadcast. The Cincinnati native outran nearly the entire Penn State offense on his return as well.

Antwuan Jackson said he was surprised to see his fellow defensive tackle break out his wheels.

“It was just fun watching him. I was shocked the whole time,” Jackson said. “I was just so proud of him when he made that play.”

The scoop-and-score helped Ohio State take a 17-10 lead into the locker room at halftime, an important play in the Buckeyes’ nine-point win against the Nittany Lions.

“When you get something like that happen, it flips the game,” head coach Ryan Day said. “When you look at Jerron’s career here, it’s a tribute to him and his hard work. It hasn’t always gone exactly the way that he’s wanted. He went through a tough September and August. And to see him do that and have his opportunity in that game, that’s something I’ll definitely remember.”