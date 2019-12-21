COLUMBUS, Ohio - In a pivotal moment for Ohio State, down 14 in the Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin, it was Jeremy Ruckert who came into the game with just 12 catches that came through for Ohio State.

Pulling in a one-handed, 16-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to just three lit a spark under the Buckeyes that led to their second half domination and taking home the Big Ten Championship.

The tight ends have been a quiet aspect of the receiving game, only accounting for 23 of the 241 completed passes by the Buckeyes. Their presence has been felt more successfully in the blocking game and pass protection rather than receiving, but for big moments like Ruckert's one-handed catch, the group was able to come together and celebrate their collective success this season as they look to move forward in the postseason.

"I think we just feed off of each other’s successes and we try and fix each other’s weaknesses as a unit and not as individuals," Ruckert said. "So I think coming in, we knew everybody was going to play and when you get your shot, you’ve got to go out there and make your play or make your block or whatever the case may be."