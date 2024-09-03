Advertisement

in other news

Chris Henry set to visit, Ohio State offers fast-rising 2028 defensive star

Chris Henry set to visit, Ohio State offers fast-rising 2028 defensive star

Ohio State will get its next face-to-face with Chris Henry Jr. on the season's first gameday weekend.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day finalizes plan, depth chart for season opener

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day finalizes plan, depth chart for season opener

Ohio State is finally done with training camp and is turning full attention to the season opener on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
The Flip-Side: Which recruits could Ohio State be looking to flip in 2025?

The Flip-Side: Which recruits could Ohio State be looking to flip in 2025?

There are a few key prospects committed elsewhere that are still very much in Ohio State's sights.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
How Mitchell Melton's 'basketball on grass' can help Ohio State's pass rush

How Mitchell Melton's 'basketball on grass' can help Ohio State's pass rush

Melton's unique style could boost Ohio State's pass rush this year.

Premium content
 • Bill Landis
Stock Up: Three offensive Buckeyes who made most of training camp reps

Stock Up: Three offensive Buckeyes who made most of training camp reps

Ohio State has officially wrapped up training camp and is heading into Game Week ahead of the opener.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward

in other news

Chris Henry set to visit, Ohio State offers fast-rising 2028 defensive star

Chris Henry set to visit, Ohio State offers fast-rising 2028 defensive star

Ohio State will get its next face-to-face with Chris Henry Jr. on the season's first gameday weekend.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day finalizes plan, depth chart for season opener

Key Takeaways as Ryan Day finalizes plan, depth chart for season opener

Ohio State is finally done with training camp and is turning full attention to the season opener on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
The Flip-Side: Which recruits could Ohio State be looking to flip in 2025?

The Flip-Side: Which recruits could Ohio State be looking to flip in 2025?

There are a few key prospects committed elsewhere that are still very much in Ohio State's sights.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 3, 2024
Jeremiah Smith just scratching surface after breakout debut
Default Avatar
Austin Ward  •  DottingTheEyes
Publisher
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement