With the outstanding junior campaign, it is no surprise that Okudah announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be forgoing his senior year and entering his name into the NFL Draft.

Able to display lockdown coverage, Okudah excelled in Hafley and Mattison's new-look defense, and he shot up draft rankings as the season progressed and scouts saw the toughness and intelligence Okudah showed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State defense led by Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison improved greatly in 2019, and there may not have been a more player who received more of a benefit than Jeff Okudah .

Coming out of Grand Prairie, TX, Okudah was one of the numerous highly-coveted recruits in the 2017 class for Ohio State along with fellow BIA member Shaun Wade.

Okudah appeared in nine games his freshman season and accounted for 17 tackles, a pass breakup and a recovered fumble. After the departure of Denzel Ward, Okudah would be set to become an integral part of Ohio State's defense.

Not falling victim to a sophomore slump, Okudah appeared in every game for the Buckeyes in 2018 and racked up 32 tackles and was second on the team with eight pass breakups on the year.

During his junior year, as the clear No. 1 cornerback for Ohio State, Okudah took his game to the next level. After not picking off a pass his entire career, he pulled off three interceptions in two games against Miami (Ohio) and Nebraska. Additionally, Okudah led the Buckeyes with nine pass breakups.

Okudah finished his Ohio State career with 83 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.

Viewed as one of, if not the, top cornerback prospects in the upcoming draft, Okudah should be a high pick in the draft and can look to continue the success of Ohio State defensive backs in the NFL.