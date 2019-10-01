COLUMBUS, Ohio – If you love what you do, people say you never work a day in your life, and Jeff Hafley may have first-hand experience with the validity of this saying.

Hafley has been with the team since Jan. 6, and in the short time he has been the team’s co-defensive coordinator, the Ohio State defense has become one of the nation’s best defenses. Along with the success on Saturdays, Hafley has thoroughly enjoyed the time he has spent coaching the Buckeyes.

“I am very happy here,” Hafley said. “This is, truthfully, the most fun I’ve had coaching in a long time. I feel reenergized. I love the staff. I love working for coach [Ryan] Day. I love these players. I love coming to work every day.”