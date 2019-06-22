Ohio's 2021 class continues to look very strong and more players continue to emerge as legitimate targets for Ohio State. Cincinnati La Salle product Jaylen Johnson has seen his stock soar this off-season and was offered last weekend by Ohio State after a terrific performance at Saturday's one-day elite camp.

Johnson spent the early part of the camp working with Jeff Hafley and the defensive backs and then spent the afternoon with Al Washington working on drills for the bullet and linebacker positions.

Landing an offer from the Buckeyes was a dream come true for the Queen City native.

"It means a lot to me," said Johnson of the offer. "Ohio State has always been my dream school that I want to go to. After I got the offer, it was amazing. Just unbelievable."

Johnson has grown up a fan of the Buckeyes thanks to a childhood memory of one of the most epic games in program history.

"My first time ever watching an Ohio State game was Troy Smith versus That Team Up North," he recalled, referring to the infamous 1 vs 2 game back in 2006. "After that, I knew that this would forever be my team."

Where Johnson could ultimately play at the college level is still up for debate. He has safety skills right now but also a linebacker frame.

"(Ohio State) said I could start out as a safety but if my body develops the way it's supposed to that I could go to the bullet," he explained. "Honestly I just want to play wherever the team needs me so if they needed me as a bullet, I'd play the bullet."



While his physical talents are substantial, Johnson feels the strength of his game is the mental component and the preparation that he puts in.

"One thing about me is that I feel like I'm a field general," he explained. "I can read plays and film study is very important to me. I pay attention to every little detail and I know how to make plays."

Kentucky has since offered Johnson and he is also receiving major interest from Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Purdue.