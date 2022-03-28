Jayden Ballard taps into potential Ohio State sees in him heading into 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka both know what they can do.

After their freshman seasons at Ohio State, both receivers know the potential they have heading into their second year with the offense, knowing they can go out there and perform at a high level.

Jayden Ballard spent the offseason feeding off that same energy, getting in the weight room, getting bigger, returning to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center each night with Egbuka and Harrison to get extra reps.

And those around Ballard are seeing a difference.

“You look at the receiver room and the biggest growth from last year to this year is definitely Jayden Ballard,” Harrison said. “Obviously we all know he has the speed and he can run probably the fastest on the team right now. But route running ability that he’s improved on since last year. He’s trying to workout, doing extra work, working on routes and things like that, but he’s came a long way. And I’m so proud of him. He’s going to have a big year this year.”

Harrison’s not the only one either.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day called out Ballard along with cornerbacks Jakailin Johnson and Jordan Hancock as three of the most improved players coming out of this offseason, something the redshirt freshman receiver appreciated, but said, “It’s just going to keep working from there.”

Former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave also raved about Ballard at the NFL Combine, something Ballard said was nice to hear and that he sees that same potential in himself.

The amount of praise Ballard’s received is fueling him into his redshirt freshman season. But he has his goals in perspective.

He knows he will be sitting behind Julian Fleming in the Z wide receiver spot — the deep threat in the same vein as Devin Smith, who Ballard has been compared to time and time again, switching his number from No. 10 to Smith's No. 9 this offseason — and knows that his production and playing time will likely hinge on his time in special teams.

“Just play my role and not trying to be too much and just do what I can do, probably on special teams and make plays on special teams so I can build my way up into a bigger role,” Ballard said.