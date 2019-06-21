Ohio State's big recruiting weekend doesn't only include class of 2020 visitors, Friday's Barbecue in Ohio Stadium was a big event for the class of 2021 and it's already paying dividends in the form of a commitment from Massillon (Ohio) Washington wide receiver Jayden Ballard. The four-star prospect becomes the third commitment in the 2021 class, all from highly ranked prospects.

While many have been waiting for the announcement of Rivals100 cornerback Clark Phillips at 3 PM, it is Ballard who will get things started for the Buckeyes with a huge in-state pledge for the 2021 class.

The Buckeyes continue their success at the Northeast Ohio power that has recently sent standouts such as Devin Smith, Gareon Conley, and Thayer Munford to Columbus.

Ballard chose the Buckeyes over offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Penn State. He is the No. 5 rated prospect in Ohio for the 2021 class according to Rivals.com. With Ballard and Jack Sawyer, Ohio State has already locked up two of the top five in-state juniors.

