Jaxon Smith-Njigba officially takes ownership of Ohio State offense

PASADENA, Calif. — As Jaxon Smith-Njigba tried to process what had happened at the Rose Bowl Saturday night, Chris Olave was right by him, smiling, cheering him on.

The senior wide receiver’s Ohio State career was finished. He didn’t play a snap for the Buckeyes Saturday afternoon against Utah. But his job wasn’t done.

He was there to be that example. He was there to bring the energy, to be the leader.

But Olave was also there to see what the Ohio State offense looked like without him or Garrett Wilson. And what he saw was something downright legendary.

Smith-Njigba took over.

Three records became his: the single-season record for most receiving yards by an Ohio State receiver, the single-season record for more receptions by an Ohio State receiver and the single-game record for most receiving yards by an Ohio State receiver.

None of this surprised Olave, watching the sophomore become legendary on the biggest stage of the season.

“He’s that guy you can’t count on at all times,” Olave said. “He has that killer mentality, that dog mentality. Just to see him go out and make those plays, that’s a thing he’s waited for. Just to step into that role for him is huge. I’m proud of him.”

But it wasn’t only Smith-Njigba, despite the 15 catches on 16 targets for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Olave watched the entire Ohio State grow up from the sideline Saturday afternoon.

He watched Marvin Harrison Jr. grow up, bringing in six catches for 71 yards and the first three touchdown receptions of his college career.

He saw quarterback C.J. Stroud emerge to another level, throwing a school-record 573 passing yards with a Rose Bowl record six touchdowns with an 80% completion percentage.

Olave saw Ohio State’s bright future, something Smith-Njigba is taking ownership of already.

“We just have to take over,” the sophomore said.

“That’s what this game is all about, just momentum heading into next year. It’s a blessing to get this dub.”