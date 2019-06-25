ATLANTA – The Buckeyes not only have both of their quarterback commitments and the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this week in Atlanta but one of the guys that they will be throwing the ball to with Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Rockwall (Texas).

The nation's No. 72 player overall as ranked by Rivals.com, Smith-Njigba makes up what surely has to be one of the best receiver hauls coming to Columbus in history as he joins Gee Scott and Julian Fleming in the class and there is still the potential for more to join before the class is signed, sealed and delivered.

This trip to Atlanta however is a chance for Smith-Njigba to show out on his own and not as part of the Zone 6 group and he hopes that he can show a few things off to the evaluators as he puts in his claim for being the top receiver in the nation.

There will be plenty of competition between the three current Ohio State receiver commits through the years, but at the end of the day they are all working toward the same group goals and the trio of pass catchers have all bonded quickly.

"It is a blessing just being around those guys," Smith-Njigba said. "Great dudes both on and off the field and extremely great talents at receiver. We just had a fun time bonding and it is going to be scary being with those guys the next three or four years."