Jaxon Smith-Njigba headlines new-look Ohio State wide receiver room
LOS ANGELES — Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a household name in 2021, putting up gaudy numbers as one of three main wide receivers on Ohio State’s depth chart including Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
Now Smith-Njigba will be redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud’s primary option Saturday after both Olave and Wilson opted out of the Rose Bowl and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.
As the sophomore is thrust into a larger role earlier than expected, Smith-Njigba said he’s ready for the task at hand.
“I always wanted to be in this position, so it's just great that it's happening,” Smith-Njigba said. “I appreciate Chris and Garrett for allowing me to follow them and them taking me in the right direction.”
Smith-Njigba thrived in the slot this season, leading the Buckeyes with 80 receptions 1,259 receiving yards, adding six touchdown receptions.
Now at the top of the depth chart, Smith-Njigba said he will continue to play out of the slot in the Rose Bowl while freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and sophomore Julian Fleming line up on the outside.
As Smith-Njigba is primed to make the jump to the top slot, Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said his practice and preparation has shined since his role has increased.
“He, like C.J., has had a great year. He's a great practice player. He practices every day. He shows up every day. He competes in one-on-ones,” Wilson said. “Right now, I just see a guy who's had one of the best years in college football continue to practice as good as anyone on our team. That's a great quality.”
With praise from Wilson, Smith-Njigba also became the most experienced member of the Buckeyes’ receiving corps sans Garrett Wilson and Olave.
As Smith-Nijgba’s on-field responsibilities have grown, his duties as a leader have also increased.
The Rockwall, Texas, native said his time with the All-American receiving duo helped him learn how to lead.
“Just being there, like everybody got their eyes on you,” Smith-Njigba said. “So you've got to show up every day, and you've got to be a leader.“
While Smith-Njigba will see an increased role, so will several underclassmen.
Fleming, Harrison and freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka are also primed to step up in the absence of Garrett Wilson and Olave. The trio of Fleming, Harrison and Egbuka combined for 18 receptions, 264 yards and a touchdown between them, but have shown flashes throughout their young careers.
Despite their limited playing time, Smith-Njigba said he’s looking forward to seeing that trio get more opportunities Saturday.
“They're definitely coming on knowing they've got to step up for this game. I think they're ready for it,” Smith-Njigba said. “I know they're ready to have fun out there on Saturday.”
Although he was a No. 3 receiver for much of the season, Smith-Njigba forged a strong connection with Stroud.
While his chemistry with his quarterback has grown, Smith-Njigba said his fellow underclassmen have also found a rhythm with the Buckeyes’ gunslinger.
“It's definitely building. Those guys have put in a lot of work in the spring and over the summer. So they got a pretty good connection out on the practice field,” Smith-Njigba said. “It's going to be different in the game, but if we stay focused and do what we have to do, it will all work out fine.”
As the Rose Bowl serves as Smith-Njigba’s introduction to the feature receiver role, he expressed excitement to be the main guy in the Ohio State receiving game.
“It definitely pumps me up. We've got to get the job done first,” Smith-Njigba said. “Just got to seize every opportunity. It will be fun.”