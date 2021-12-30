Jaxon Smith-Njigba headlines new-look Ohio State wide receiver room

LOS ANGELES — Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a household name in 2021, putting up gaudy numbers as one of three main wide receivers on Ohio State’s depth chart including Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Now Smith-Njigba will be redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud’s primary option Saturday after both Olave and Wilson opted out of the Rose Bowl and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

As the sophomore is thrust into a larger role earlier than expected, Smith-Njigba said he’s ready for the task at hand.

“I always wanted to be in this position, so it's just great that it's happening,” Smith-Njigba said. “I appreciate Chris and Garrett for allowing me to follow them and them taking me in the right direction.”

Smith-Njigba thrived in the slot this season, leading the Buckeyes with 80 receptions 1,259 receiving yards, adding six touchdown receptions.

Now at the top of the depth chart, Smith-Njigba said he will continue to play out of the slot in the Rose Bowl while freshman Marvin Harrison Jr. and sophomore Julian Fleming line up on the outside.

As Smith-Njigba is primed to make the jump to the top slot, Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said his practice and preparation has shined since his role has increased.

“He, like C.J., has had a great year. He's a great practice player. He practices every day. He shows up every day. He competes in one-on-ones,” Wilson said. “Right now, I just see a guy who's had one of the best years in college football continue to practice as good as anyone on our team. That's a great quality.”