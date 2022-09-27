COLUMBUS -- Ohio State is absolutely expecting Jaxon Smith-Njigba to return.

The Buckeyes still just don't know exactly when that will be.

The superstar receiver has only appeared in parts of two games during the opening month of the season, and after a setback at the end of the non-conference slate he missed all of the blowout win over Wisconsin on Saturday with his lingering hamstring injury.

Multiple sources have indicated to Dotting The Eyes that Smith-Njigba is unlikely to play this week against Rutgers, though Ohio State has not ruled out having him available for the road trip to Michigan State after that based on some encouraging recent evaluations.

"It's a long season," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. "We don't want to move forward until everybody is comfortable. ... We're not going to put any timetable on it.

"He's been frustrated. But this will be behind us soon."

The Buckeyes initially thought the hamstring problem would already have been solved by now, and that's obviously why Smith-Njigba was cleared for work two weeks ago against Toledo.

Day indicated that the collective decision-making group with the training staff, coaches and Smith-Njigba himself had all been on board with the plan to get him involved then before he checked out after his second catch of the game with clear discomfort. So, there has been on second-guessing that call inside the Woody -- and there remains optimism that Smith-Njigba will be full speed in time for the championship stretch run.

"You've just got to trust in what you see," Day said. "Then we'll go from there."

For now, that appears to still be in delay. But eventually Ohio State fully anticipates a takeoff for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.