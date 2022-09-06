COLUMBUS -- Ohio State has optimism that Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't be out of action long.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Buckeyes wide receiver will be available by Saturday against Arkansas State.

The training staff is continuing to monitor the status of Smith-Njigba after he left the season opener early with a leg injury, and it's clear that Ohio State will be cautious with its most dangerous weapon in the passing attack with a pair of non-conference matchups on deck before Big Ten play opens against Wisconsin.

"As the week goes on, we'll get a better feel for it," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. "We'll keep evaluating it throughout the week.

" ... I leave all that up to the doctors and the professionals. We're not going to bring him back if there's any risk. We'll make sure he's 100 percent before putting him back in the game."

The superstar junior tried multiple times to test out his knee in an effort to return to the game, sprinting down the sideline and pedaling on the exercise bike while being monitored by the training staff. He briefly did get back on the field before ultimately checking back out and watching the second half with a towel around his neck.

It obviously wasn't the season debut Smith-Njigba had in mind on the heels of his record-breaking outburst in the Rose Bowl, and there's a distinct possibility that his next action could be delayed by a week or even two despite Ohio State getting some encouraging news about his availability moving forward.

Either way, no decision has been made yet for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But the Buckeyes do know that he shouldn't be missing for long.