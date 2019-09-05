COLUMBUS, Ohio – Versatility and a selfless attitude helped Jashon Cornell shine in the season opener, and a move back to his preferred position will only benefit the fifth-year senior.

In 2018, Cornell had two tackles-for-loss and a sack. He was able to match these statistics against Florida Atlantic, and he did his work while filling in for the injured Jonathon Cooper.

“I felt like I did what I needed to do,” Cornell said. “I felt like I played fast. I knew what was going to happen before the play snapped, so I had an advantage this week, which really helped me out there.”

Moving over to defensive end from three technique was something that Cornell believed he was capable of doing. He had bounced between the position in the past, so when he was given the assignment the Sunday before the opening game, he was ready to perform.

“I know the playbook, so I knew what the defensive end was doing because I played next to Coop so I know what he’s doing,” Cornell said. “It gave me an advantage, because with me knowing what the person next to me is doing, it helped me transition so much easier.”

Cornell would make big plays at the end position, including a sack fumble. His impact at the position speaks to his versatility on the defensive line.

“I played defensive end. I can play three technique. I probably could play nose too if I learned the position,” Cornell said. “I know I could play probably any position on the defensive line.”

Having not played the position since last year’s Rose Bowl, Cornell’s willingness to shift over to help the team speaks to his selflessness.

Larry Johnson, who prefers Cornell to play three technique, admired Cornell’s dedication to the team.

“Jashon is a team player,” Johnson said. “He didn’t blink an eye. I said, ‘Here are the things we have to teach you to do,’ and I tell you what, he did a great job for us.”

Going into the game against Cincinnati, Cornell will return to his role on the inside. The three technique is something that Cornell believes maximizes his talent, and it is a position that he feels very comfortable playing.

Cornell even gained 15 pounds, reaching 285 pounds, to better prepare himself for playing inside.

The journey to this point has not been easy, however. Cornell has battled injuries in his career with Ohio State, and he believes that a hernia his sophomore year plagued his progress.

It wasn’t until halfway through the 2018 season that Cornell truly felt 100-percent healthy, and his work to get back and ability to battle through pain gained the respect of Davon Hamilton.

“I was very proud of him,” Hamilton said. “He has had a long journey here, with injuries and what not.”

The struggle to return to his full form taught Cornell to appreciate the moment. He also worked hard and waited his turn, which appears to have come in its purest form this season.

“At the end of the road if you keep doing what you have to do and keep fighting and fighting, the process will soon or later turn out your way,” Cornell said.

Cornell is determined to seize the moment, and he does not want his final year at Ohio State to pass him by without leaving his mark.

His history has made him more appreciative, and Cornell is prepared and eager to attack the season.

“It’s my last go around,” Cornell said. “I have no choice but to be great this year.”