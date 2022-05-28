 Jamie Kaiser Jr. adds Ohio State offer, remains hot commodity in 2023 class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-28 09:37:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jamie Kaiser Jr. adds Ohio State offer, remains hot commodity in 2023 class

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jamie Kaiser Jr. just couldn’t wait for basketball season to come.

He was a three-star quarterback and safety for Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., getting offers from Charlotte, Maryland and Pittsburgh. Kaiser realized, though, that his home was on the hardwood, leaving football and those offers to pursue basketball.

He couldn’t help it. The once short and stocky eighth grader that played football in the fall and baseball in the spring, gravitated toward his winter sport — basketball — as a 6-foot-6, 200-pound junior shooting guard that has gotten the attention of schools from around the country, including Ohio State.

SIGN UP FOR YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}