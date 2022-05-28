Jamie Kaiser Jr. adds Ohio State offer, remains hot commodity in 2023 class

Jamie Kaiser Jr. just couldn’t wait for basketball season to come.

He was a three-star quarterback and safety for Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, Va., getting offers from Charlotte, Maryland and Pittsburgh. Kaiser realized, though, that his home was on the hardwood, leaving football and those offers to pursue basketball.

He couldn’t help it. The once short and stocky eighth grader that played football in the fall and baseball in the spring, gravitated toward his winter sport — basketball — as a 6-foot-6, 200-pound junior shooting guard that has gotten the attention of schools from around the country, including Ohio State.