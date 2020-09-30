BuckeyeGrove - Jameson Williams proving to have more than just speed for Ohio State

There’s more to Jameson Williams’ game than just speed. That’s what the sophomore wideout has been trying to prove over the offseason anyway, but if you ask Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, he’s been doing a pretty good job of it. “I think [he’s] trying to operate in a world of, ‘What if I wasn’t that fast?’ If you’re able to embody that approach, a really special player can come out of that,” Hartline said Tuesday. Just how fast is Williams, you ask?

The former No. 87 overall prospect in the class of 2019 and No. 12-rated wide receiver clocked in at 4.48-second 40-yard dash in the summer of 2018 in the Nike Football The Opening Finals. Williams was also a state champion track star in multiple events at Cardinal Ritter High School in St. Louis, Missouri. But we’re not just assuming those metrics translate on the field at Ohio State, though. A season ago against Miami (Ohio), Williams caught a pass coming across the middle of the field from Ohio State quarterback Gunnar Hoak, stopped on a dime to head back toward the sideline, and blazed past the entire Redhawk secondary with a second gear that no defender came close to matching. That 61-yard touchdown was a glimpse of Williams’ potential as a game-changing playmaker for the Buckeyes, but without three of Justin Fields’ top five targets returning in 2020, the man they call “Jamo” could see his touches increase exponentially.