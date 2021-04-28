BuckeyeGrove - Jameson Williams enters transfer portal

Given the backlog of talent in Ohio State's wide receiver room, a transfer at the position prior to the 2021 season may not have been all that surprising.

BuckeyeGrove learned Wednesday that Jameson Williams is doing exactly that, as the speedy third-year wideout has entered the transfer portal.

Williams, a four-star prospect and the No. 87 overall player in the class of 2019, was a starter at the X receiver position in 2020, his second season with the program, and caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.