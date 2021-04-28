BuckeyeGrove - Jameson Williams enters transfer portal

Jameson Williams enters transfer portal
Given the backlog of talent in Ohio State's wide receiver room, a transfer at the position prior to the 2021 season may not have been all that surprising.
BuckeyeGrove learned Wednesday that Jameson Williams is doing exactly that, as the speedy third-year wideout has entered the transfer portal.
Williams, a four-star prospect and the No. 87 overall player in the class of 2019, was a starter at the X receiver position in 2020, his second season with the program, and caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
The St. Louis native from Cardinal Ritter College Prep hauled in 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons of play for the Buckeyes.
Despite being among the fastest players on the Buckeye roster, Williams appeared to be taking something of a step back on the depth chart in his third season, as junior Garrett Wilson announced prior to the Spring Game that he would move from the slot to the outside, with sophomore Jaxon-Smith Njigba likely taking over on the inside.
With Chris Olave returning for a senior season and talented true freshman Emeka Ebguka and Marvin Harrison Jr. entering the fold this offseason, Brian Hartline's position room appeared brimming with bright prospects in the Buckeyes' recent spring exhibition.
Before Williams, former four-star class of 2020 wide receiver prospect Mookie Cooper transferred out of the Buckeye program this past season. Gee Scott Jr., a second-year wideout and the No. 57 overall player in the class of 2020, has started making a transition to the tight end position this offseason; just one more indication that Ohio State has a crowded group at wide receiver.