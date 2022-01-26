Jamari Wheeler, Meechie Johnson Jr. game-time decisions vs. Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may be down another guard Thursday night against Minnesota.

Head coach Chris Holtmann announced Wednesday that redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler is day-to-day with a foot/ankle injury, keeping him out of practice for the past few days.

Wheeler is day-to-day, along with freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr., who is still working his way back from a facial injury that has forced him to miss the past three games.

Holtmann said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Wheeler's injury to be long-term, while Johnson's return remains imminent.

“He is going to wear a mask and it’s a whole… he looks like a villain, which I like about that,” Holtmann said on his radio show Monday. “I like it. It gives a nastiness to him.”

Both Johnson and Wheeler are game-time decisions for Thursday's game against the Golden Gophers, while redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing (abdominal) and redshirt senior forward Seth Towns (back) remain out.

Ohio State will take on Minnesota on the road Thursday night at 8 p.m.