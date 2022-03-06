Jamari Wheeler already had a sense of what he was getting into when he first came to Ohio State, just from the opposing bench.

Playing point guard for Penn State for his first four years of college, he already had a reputation for defensive tenacity and aggressiveness in the backcourt, one the Buckeyes had to plan around twice each season.

To Wheeler, Ohio State was a team he had to plan for, knowing Chris Holtmann’s group was going to bring its best each time it faced off against the Nittany Lions.

So when the Penn State guard got the call from Ohio State soon after entering the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility, he had an idea of what role he could play if he donned the scarlet and gray.

Wheeler still reached out to a few of the older players on the roster, guys he had played against in the past like Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell, getting the official lay of the land: what style they play, what role he would fit into.

But Wheeler still had to get a guarantee before he chose Ohio State.

“If I come, I definitely need you to come back," Wheeler remembered saying to Liddell. "I want to play with you."