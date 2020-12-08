BuckeyeGrove - Jallow plays crucial role on both ends in nail-biter

Entering Tuesday, Musa Jallow had played a grand total of 12 minutes of basketball since the 2018-19 season.

After a season-long, lower leg injury last year, Chris Holtmann was anticipating some early-season rust from his junior forward this season.

That rust was nonexistent for Jallow when the Buckeyes took the floor in South Bend on Tuesday night.

In Ohio State’s 90-85 win over Notre Dame, Jallow played the role of unexpected bench savior, scoring seven points and collecting two rebounds in the back-and-forth contest. His impact was even bigger than the numbers say.

Just ask his head coach.

“We don’t win the game without Musa Jallow tonight,” Holtmann said following Tuesday's victory. “Obviously. He’s gotta keep building on that and hopefully we can keep him healthy.”

The Indiana native played the full closing stretch in place of senior starter Kyle Young. He scored five of his seven points in the final 10 minutes of game time, including a crucial three-point play that gave Ohio State a five-point lead with six minutes remaining.

Even more impactful was his work on defense.

With under 20 seconds left and Ohio State clinging to a three-point lead, Jallow and senior point guard C.J. Walker combined to force Notre Dame guard Prentiss Hubb into a turnover on the final Irish possession of the night.

“We were switching-- at least I was switching most of the screens for pretty much the whole game, and we knew they had to get a three up,” Jallow said of his clutch defensive stop. “I knew that Hubb was gonna come off aggressively, so I just tried to play token D, stay in front of him, and make sure he didn’t get a shot up.”