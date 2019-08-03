It was a rough week for Ohio State on the 2020 running back recruiting front, as the Buckeyes struck out with top targets Jaylan Knighton (Florida State) and Bijan Robinson (Texas).

It's now somewhat of a board reset for the OSU staff at the position, but one player they have been in contact with for a while, that will surely get attention down the stretch, is Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep's Jalen Berger.

Berger has been taking his time with the recruiting process, and recently narrowed things down to a top 10. The teams that made the cut for the Garden State standout include Michigan, Rutgers, Syracuse, Alabama, LSU, West Virginia, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and of course, the Buckeyes. He spoke about the latest in his recruitment as well as the next steps ahead as he nears a decision.