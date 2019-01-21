The offensive line is going to be a huge priority for Ohio State's recruiting efforts in the 2020 class. The Buckeyes added another piece to that group on Monday evening in Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder product Jakob James. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect amassed nearly 20 offers but got the one he wanted on Monday when the Buckeyes came through and he jumped on it immediately.

James becomes the seventh member of Ohio State's 2020 recruiting class and the third offensive lineman in the group already. The Buckeyes are expected to take at least five along the offensive line before the dust settles in the 2020 class.



