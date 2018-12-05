Ryan Day and his staff will have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front, not only with the immediate class of 2019 coming up but also with the class of 2020. Ohio State lost its second verbal commitment in as many days as Jake Wray , a class of 2020 offensive lineman out of Marietta (Ga.) decommitted from Ohio State via social media.

Wray is the younger brother of Ohio State freshman offensive lineman Max Wray and committed to the Buckeyes very early in the process after his older brother did the same.

Ohio State lost the pledge of IMG Academy defensive back Lejond Cavazos on Tuesday night, just hours after a press conference announced the retirement of Urban Meyer after the upcoming Rose Bowl game and named Ryan Day the new permanent Ohio State head coach moving forward on January 2nd, 2019.

Wray checks in at 6-foot-5, 290-pounds and is a member of the Rivals250 as the nation’s No. 250th ranked player according to Rivals.com. Wray had the distinction of being the first commit for the Buckeyes in the class of 2020.

The Buckeyes held off schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas to land his pledge the first time and will have to battle those schools once again if they are going to try and re-secure Wray’s pledge.

All hope is not lost for landing Wray who mentioned in his statement that Ohio State would remain a top school of his, but things won’t be as cut-and-dry now with his recruitment open and a flood of calls, texts and emails sure to ramp up.

It does not hurt that Ohio State still has older brother Max on the roster and younger brother Jake will likely continue to be a steady visitor to Ohio State to check in on big brother, but he will be doing it as an uncommitted prospect at this time.