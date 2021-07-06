The end is near for Peach State defensive back Jake Pope.

After seeing his recruitment blow up earlier this year, taking his official visits in June, and narrowing his options down to five programs, Pope is close to making his decision.

In fact, the product of Buford High School may have already decided where he’s going to go for college, but will not publicly reveal his commitment until later on in the summer. Pope has roughly three dozen offers on the table, though he is set to choose from a group of Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

The Buckeyes made a strong impression on him during his official visit to the school from June 18-20, and Pope opened up about why they have earned a spot in his top five.

“When I went there, their facilities and campus were probably one of the nicest I’ve ever seen,” Pope told BuckeyeGrove. “Just one of the nicest campuses. Coach Barnes, we sat and met with him. He showed me his knowledge of the game. It’s absolutely crazy the things that he knows. He has a really great plan for me; says I can play two or three different safety spots on the team if I was to go there, which is another big thing. Return punts as well.