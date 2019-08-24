COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a season that didn’t live up to his own expectations, Jahsen Wint is determined to seize whatever opportunity comes his way this season.

In Ohio State’s opener last season, Wint received a start at safety. The opportunity to seize the position was there for the then-redshirt sophomore, but the season did not go to plan.

Wint would finish the season with 13 games played and 27 total tackles.

“I had an opportunity, I missed it, but now I have another opportunity, so I have to make the most of it,” Wint said.

Over the offseason, Wint has focused on his tackling and ball skills in order to put himself in a better position this season. He has a changed mindset from the one that he came in with last year.



“Last year, I was probably just too at ease,” Wint said. “I felt like I had it or I thought things were going to come to me, so now, there’s a chip on my shoulder and I am ready to go play for real.”

Beyond the edge he will be playing with this season, the position that the new defensive scheme will put him is more beneficial for the more physical Wint.

With Wint seeing time at the bullet position, he will be playing in a more comfortable spot in the inner box.

“It’s been fun really,” Wint said on his play at the bullet position. “I’m back to my roots how I was in high school playing linebacker now, so I am pretty familiar with the position.”

The move back to a linebacker role has given Wint a new sense of confidence, and the responsibilities he has are more simplified, giving him a greater freedom to play.

“My job description is not that hard, so I know where I have to be,” Wint said. “It allows me to play faster.”