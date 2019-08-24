Jahsen Wint is looking for redemption this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a season that didn’t live up to his own expectations, Jahsen Wint is determined to seize whatever opportunity comes his way this season.
In Ohio State’s opener last season, Wint received a start at safety. The opportunity to seize the position was there for the then-redshirt sophomore, but the season did not go to plan.
Wint would finish the season with 13 games played and 27 total tackles.
“I had an opportunity, I missed it, but now I have another opportunity, so I have to make the most of it,” Wint said.
Over the offseason, Wint has focused on his tackling and ball skills in order to put himself in a better position this season. He has a changed mindset from the one that he came in with last year.
“Last year, I was probably just too at ease,” Wint said. “I felt like I had it or I thought things were going to come to me, so now, there’s a chip on my shoulder and I am ready to go play for real.”
Beyond the edge he will be playing with this season, the position that the new defensive scheme will put him is more beneficial for the more physical Wint.
With Wint seeing time at the bullet position, he will be playing in a more comfortable spot in the inner box.
“It’s been fun really,” Wint said on his play at the bullet position. “I’m back to my roots how I was in high school playing linebacker now, so I am pretty familiar with the position.”
The move back to a linebacker role has given Wint a new sense of confidence, and the responsibilities he has are more simplified, giving him a greater freedom to play.
“My job description is not that hard, so I know where I have to be,” Wint said. “It allows me to play faster.”
As far as his job description goes, Wint’s focus is clear and concise.
“Get the ball,” Wint said. “That’s all I’ve got to do for right now. I’m just focused on certain things, whether it’s setting the edge or it’s staying in my gap.”
Wint has always viewed himself playing the physical role as a linebacker. With his experience and success playing the position in high school, the move to a pure safety position last season demanded a development of new skills.
The bullet position seems to be the perfect fit for the Wint, as the position calls upon a player to be a hybrid of a safety and linebacker.
“I felt like I was more of an inner box type of player, like I’m a physical player, so it felt good now that we have this position here,” Wint said on the bullet position.
An impressive two-interception performance in the spring game has also helped fill Wint with even more confidence.
Although it is a small sample size, and not one against a true opponent, the solid play could be a catalyst for a good season to come.
“It’s a good statement to people, everyone who doubted me,” Wint said on his performance in the spring game. “Just going to have to come see this fall.”
Wint will most likely be playing behind Brendon White, who has seemed to have been built to play the bullet position. This does not mean that Wint won’t get his fair share of opportunities to prove himself, however.
He is focused on continuing to work hard and playing at a level that gives the coaching staff no choice but to put him on the field.
“Just keep doing the things I’m doing,” Wint said on earning playing time. “I’m hearing great feedback, so I have to keep playing, making plays and just doing my job. The less mistakes I make I don’t see why I’ll be off the field.”
No matter what, Wint promises to be an improvement of last year’s version of himself when he steps onto the field.
“A way different player and someone with a chip on their shoulder who is going to go get it,” Wint said on what people should expect to see from him.